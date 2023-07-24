Florida A&M football has been given the green light to resume activities after an unauthorized rap video filmed in the team's locker room resulted in a pause over the weekend. The Rattlers still track to open fall camp Aug. 4 and will be represented at SWAC media days later in the week.

"The FAMU Football team has been cleared to return to all football-related activity, effective Tuesday, July 25, 2023," FAMU vice president and director of collegiate athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said in a statement. "An investigation into the unauthorized video that was partially filmed in the football locker room is being led by the University's Office of Compliance and Ethics. Since this is an ongoing investigation, no further comment can be shared at this time. In my role, I have been transparent with stakeholders and this time will be no different. I will make myself available for comment at the conclusion of the investigation."

The decision to suspend football activities at coach Willie Simmons' direction came Friday, July 21, just hours after the release of the video. It was recorded by rapper Real Boston Richey and titled "Send a Blitz." Simmons expressed support for free speech but said the language within was "not consistent with FAMU's core values, principles and beliefs."

"It is a privilege to wear the orange and green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us," Simmons said in the statement. "They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud. As a result of this unfortunate situation, I am suspending all football-related activities until further notice."

FAMU launched an investigation into how the football locker room was accessed for filming of the video, which was posted to YouTube and shows Richey in the locker room wearing a Florida A&M shirt and donning the team helmets. Several FAMU players appear in the background of the video. The unauthorized use of FAMU apparel and logos violates licensing agreements.

The video was not the first instance of activity from Richey involving the FAMU football program. The Tallahassee, Florida, native performed at the team's homecoming game during the 2022 season.

FAMU is slated to open its 2023 campaign Sept. 3 against Jackson State. Simmons is entering his sixth season at the helm.