The latest Week 0 college football odds list the Wildcats as 3-point favorites while the over/under is 51 points. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that the over hits in that game nearly 60% of the time, making it one of our top Week 0 college football predictions.

The rest of the Week 0 college football schedule includes UNLV (-26.5) vs. Idaho State, Kansas (-13.5) vs. Fresno State, Western Kentucky (-10.5) vs. Sam Houston State and Hawaii (-2.5) vs. Stanford.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Best Week 0 college football picks:

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 0 college football parlay at Fanatics Sportsbook would result in a payout of +1763 (risk $100 to win $1763).

Quarterback play is king in college football, and both of these programs return starters, with Rocco Becht leading Iowa State and Avery Johnson leading Kansas State. Becht has thrown for 6,625 yards and 48 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in two seasons as the starter for the Cyclones and also showed improved running ability with 318 yards and eight touchdowns last year. Meanwhile, Johnson threw for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in his first season leading the Wildcats and has already rushed for 901 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career after being used in select packages as primarily a runner when he was a freshman. These are two of the best QBs in the Big 12, and the model predicts they combine to hit the over in almost 60% of simulations.

Fresno State ML (+400) vs. Kansas

Kansas is a Big 12 school that has been ranked at some point in each of the last three seasons, so expect the Jayhawks to have a talent edge here. However, the spread (-13.5) and the money line might skew a little too far in Kansas' favor considering Fresno State's history as a program. The Bulldogs won 29 games from 2021-2023 and then went 6-7 last year with Tim Skipper as the interim head coach. This offseason, they hired former North Dakota State head coach and USC associate head coach Matt Entz to lead the program and the expectation for a quick turnaround is high. Even in a down year, Fresno State went to UCLA late in the season and gave it everything it could handle in a 20-13 loss, and the program also had power conference wins over Purdue, Arizona State, Washington State and UCLA in the previous three seasons. The model predicts the Bulldogs win in 29% of simulations, far exceeding the 21.1% implied odds.

Under 61.5 points in Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston (-110)

Sam Houston is coming off an incredible 10-win season in its second year as an FBS program, and Western Kentucky went to the Conference USA championship game. However, there's not a lot here to suggest that this will be a shootout. The Hilltoppers only scored 76 points over the final five games of the season last year and have an almost completely new offense. Meanwhile, Sam Houston State has a brand new coaching staff and was hit hard by the transfer portal after a transformative season. The model is predicting these two teams to combine for 53 points on average, and says the Under hits in almost 70% of simulations.

