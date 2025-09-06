Football season has returned triumphantly, but there's still time to take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code geared towards football betting. Between now and Oct. 12, new users can receive $100 in FanCash instantly as well as up to $100 in FanCash back every game day if their first football bet loses, giving you one no-sweat bet to use every time you watch football. The marquee matchup on the Week 2 college football schedule will be No. 18 Oklahoma hosting No. 15 Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. It's the only ranked vs. ranked matchup of the week and the Sooners are favored by 5 in the Week 2 college football odds from Fanatics.

Meanwhile, No. 12 Arizona State is a 6.5-point road favorite over Mississippi State in a Big 12 vs. SEC battle that also takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Best Week 2 college football picks:

Michigan money line vs. Oklahoma (+175)

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State: Under 58.5 points (-110)



Army +17 vs. Kansas State (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 2 college football parlay would result in a payout of +866 (risk $100 to win $866).

John Mateer is an established college football quarterback after transferring from Washington State to Oklahoma while former five-star recruit Bryce Underwood will be making his second start as a true freshman. However, both of these players have the potential to be difference-makers for their respective programs. The difference: Mateer had to do it all himself in a 35-3 win over Illinois State in Week 1 while Underwood got 202 rushing yards of support in a 34-17 win over New Mexico. That running game advantage is ultimately why the model has the Wolverines winning in 50% of simulations, far outpacing the 37.7% implied odds.

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State: Under 58.5 points (-110)

Kenny Dillingham engineered an eight-win turnaround in his second season at Arizona State and Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby would love to do the same after going 2-10 in his debut season. The Sun Devils return starting quarterback Sam Leavitt but lost backbone Cam Skattebo to the NFL. Meanwhile, Lebby is hoping that having a healthy Blake Shapen at quarterback can help make their passing attack viable. Expect early-season growing pains for both sides on offense, which is why the model says the under hits 62% of the time.

Army +17 vs. Kansas State (-110)

The Wildcats lost a heartbreaker in Ireland two weeks ago against Iowa State to open the season as 3-point favorites and then nearly got upset by North Dakota (38-35) as whopping 27.5-point favorites. Now they have Jeff Monken's triple-option offense to contend with in Week 2 with the Black Knights coming off a 12-win season. Army did lose in double-overtime to Tarleton State in its season opener, but has covered the spread in four of its last five on the road. Expect Army to shorten the game dramatically, making the 17-point spread a difficult one to cover for the Wildcats.

