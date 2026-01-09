The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. On Friday, the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers will take on No. 5 Oregon in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Indiana vs. Oregon in the Peach Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

Indiana vs. Oregon betting preview

These two Big Ten programs met on Oct. 11 on Oregon's home field, which resulted in the Ducks' only loss this season. Indiana defeated Oregon, 30-20, and the Hoosiers went on to win the Big Ten title and then annihilated Alabama, 38-3, in last week's Rose Bowl to improve to 14-0. Oregon (13-1) defeated Texas Tech, 23-0, in the Orange Bowl last week after defeating James Madison, 51-34, in its first playoff game.

This matchup could feature the top two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, although Oregon quarterback Dante Moore hasn't announced whether he plans to leave early for the draft yet or not. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has 3,172 passing yards with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions in his Heisman Trophy-winning season. Moore has 3,280 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Indiana is fourth in the nation in scoring at 39.2 ppg, with Oregon 12th at 36.4 ppg in what figures to be a highly entertaining Friday night battle.

