Saturday college football betting preview

Arguably the game of the week takes place on CBS and Paramount+ when the No. 7 Oregon Ducks host the No. 15 USC Trojans in a crucial Big Ten contest at 3:30 p.m. ET in a former elite Pac-12 rivalry. Oregon (9-1) and USC (8-2) are both 6-1 in the Big Ten, while Indiana and Ohio State are undefeated in conference play. But the Big Ten is talented enough to send more than two teams to the CFP. The team that wins this contest will likely put itself in a strong position to claim one of the 12 coveted College Football Playoff spots, as two of the most efficient rushing offenses in the nation go head-to-head.

Oregon is No. 1 in the country in yards per rush at 6.3, while the Trojans are ninth at 5.6 yards per rush. This has helped lead to top-11 scoring offenses on both sides, with USC eighth at 38.2 ppg and Oregon 11th at 36.8 ppg. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and Oregon QB Dante Moore are two top college signal callers as well in a game that has all the ingredients of a shootout and a contest that could go down to the final possession.

Oregon is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Saturday college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 59.5 points. Other intriguing Week 13 college football matchups include Arkansas vs. No. 17 Texas (-9.5), Kentucky vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (-8.5) and No. 11 BYU (-2.5) vs. Cincinnati for college football betting options at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.