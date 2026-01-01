The new year begins with a College Football Playoff quarterfinal tripleheader on New Year's Day, providing high-quality matchups to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. The Thursday slate is highlighted by Alabama vs. Indiana at 4 p.m. ET, which is sandwiched between Oregon vs. Texas Tech at noon ET, and Georgia vs. Ole Miss at 8 p.m. ET to conclude the CFP quarterfinals. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

College Football Playoff betting preview

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl at noon ET to kick off the three-game Thursday College Football Playoff quarterfinal slate. Despite being the lower-seeded team, the sportsbooks view the Ducks as the stronger one, as Oregon is favored by 2.5 points in the latest college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Oregon sophomore quarterback Dante Morris is generating buzz as a potential top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he declares after this year. He's thrown for 3,046 yards and 28 touchdowns with eight interceptions this season. Oregon defeated James Madison, 51-34, in the first round of the CFP and enters at 12-1 with its only loss coming to No. 1 Indiana. Texas Tech is 12-1, including 3-0 against ranked teams this season. The Red Raiders defeated No. 11 BYU, 34-7, in the Big 12 championship game.

Top-seeded Indiana takes on No. 9 Alabama in what will likely be one of the most highly anticipated games of the entire College Football Playoff in a 4 p.m. ET Rose Bowl matchup. Some have been skeptical about Indiana this season due to the program's lack of pedigree, but after a Big Ten championship victory over Ohio State, it's hard to deny this team's ability to win it all. Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Indiana enters at 13-0. Meanwhile, Alabama is playing in the CFP for the ninth time in the 12 years of the College Football Playoff era. The Crimson Tide (11-3) have won three national championships during that span, the most in history, and are always a dangerous team come January. Indiana is favored by 7 points, with an over/under set at 48 points.

The Thursday quarterfinal slate concludes with No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. These two teams met in the regular season, with Georgia needing a fourth-quarter comeback at home to knock off the Rebels. The Bulldogs outscored Ole Miss, 17-0, in the fourth quarter of their 43-35 victory. The biggest difference in this rematch comes off the field, with Lane Kiffin not coaching Ole Miss after accepting the head coaching position at LSU. Ole Miss is the No. 10 scoring team in the nation at 36.6 points per game, going against Kirby Smart's No. 10 scoring defense at 16.8 ppg allowed this year. Georgia enters its fourth CFP over the last five years and is favored by 6.5 points at Fanatics. The over/under is set at 56 points.

