With the 2025 College Football Playoff continuing on Saturday, football fans should claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Starting at noon ET with Miami vs. Texas A&M until nearly midnight with the conclusion of CFP action, you'll have plenty of online sports betting opportunities. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Saturday College Football Playoff betting preview

No. 10 Miami was a controversial final at-large entry into the College Football Playoff, but the conversations about who should or shouldn't have made it are irrelevant now. And now that Miami is in the field, with an experienced quarterback such as Carson Beck leading the Hurricanes, they could go on a deep run. Miami (10-2) plays at No. 7 Texas A&M (11-1) at noon ET. The Aggies went 7-0 at home this season, but they are just 2-5 against the spread at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest College Football Playoff odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 11 Tulane follow at 3:30 p.m. ET, as the Rebels take the field after the high-profile Lane Kiffin move to LSU. Kiffin wanted to coach the Rebels throughout their CFP run, but Ole Miss denied that request. Many of the assistants, even those following Kiffin to LSU, will be on the sideline, though, to keep some continuity from Ole Miss' 11-1 regular season. Tulane won the American Conference with an 11-2 record to earn one of the five CFP spots for conference champions. The Rebels are 17.5-point favorites. No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon caps the Saturday CFP slate with a 7:30 p.m. ET start, and the Ducks are 20.5-point favorites. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Saturday NFL betting preview

Saturday features an NFL doubleheader, with the Washington Commanders hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at 5 p.m. ET, and the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET in the Week 16 NFL schedule. The Eagles can clinch the NFC East with a victory, despite dropping three of their last four games. The Commanders announced this week that they are shutting down Jayden Daniels for the season, turning the offense over to Marcus Mariota again on Saturday. The Commanders snapped their eight-game losing streak last week in a 29-21 win over the Giants, and Mariota threw for 211 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points, with an over/under set at 44.5 points in the latest NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

A key matchup for deciding the NFC North winner takes place on Saturday night when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers, with the winner holding sole possession of the division. Green Bay's 40-40 tie against the Cowboys earlier this season takes away the significance of a tiebreaker this year, with the Bears in first at 10-4 and the Packers second at 9-4-1 on the season. The Bears have won 10 of 12 games after dropping their first two games in the Ben Johnson era, however, one of those losses came against the Packers in a 28-21 final in Green Bay in Week 14. Claim the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.