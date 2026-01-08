The first College Football Playoff semifinal takes place on Thursday when Miami takes on Ole Miss, another chance to get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, where new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Ole Miss vs. Miami in the Fiesta Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN with Bet Insurance Rewards up to $200 back in FanCash daily here:

See our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review for the full list of terms and conditions.

Miami vs. Ole Miss betting preview

Both teams pulled off shocking upsets to make the semifinals, with 10th-seeded Miami defeating No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14, in the Cotton Bowl, and sixth-seeded Ole Miss defeating No. 3 Georgia, 39-34, in the Sugar Bowl after the Bulldogs won the SEC championship. Miami (12-2) was the final at-large team to make the CFP, which came with some controversy, but the Hurricanes have proven worthy behind an elite defense that held Texas A&M to three points in its first playoff game before keeping Ohio State to 14 points. The Hurricanes are fourth in the nation in scoring defense at 19.4 ppg allowed.

Ole Miss (13-1) has shown no problems this playoff playing without head coach Lane Kiffin. The Rebels scored 41 points against Tulane before posting 39 points against Georgia behind the breakout play of senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who Ole Miss is already hoping to bring back next year as he petitions for additional eligibility. Chambliss threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia, and Ole Miss has the No. 9 scoring offense in the nation at 36.8 ppg.

For college football betting, Miami is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Miami vs. Ole Miss odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 52 points. Click here to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash at Fanatics:

Responsible Gaming

Fanatics has tools and resources to provide users with assistance in practicing responsible gaming. Fanatics Sportsbook offers options such as the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Users can take advantage of problem gambling helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, and you can find more information on problem gambling assistance, such as links, emails and phone numbers inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.