Cal vs. Hawaii betting preview

Hawaii makes its return to its home bowl for the first time since 2019, and the Rainbow Warriors will play in their first bowl game in Timmy Chang's four years as head coach. Hawaii went 8-4 this year after four straight losing seasons. The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a 27-7 win over Wyoming in their final game of the season, led by 289 passing yards by star freshman quarterback Micah Alejado. He's thrown for 2,832 passing yards this season.

Cal is playing in its third straight bowl game, but it has lost back-to-back bowls. Cal fired head coach Justin Wilcox, and will be coached by Nick Rolovich on Wednesday. The Golden Bears enter at 7-5 with two wins against ranked programs over their final three games. Cal defeated No. 21 SMU, 38-35, in its final game and Rolovich's debut as interim head coach. For college football betting, Hawaii is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Hawaii Bowl odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Christmas Day NFL betting preview



The NFL's Christmas takeover continues with a three-game slate on Thursday that may not feature the same postseason implications for the majority of the six teams in action that were suspected when the schedule was announced, but it still features some of the most popular franchises in the sport, with two of the three games having playoff significance. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET in the final game of the slate, and the Broncos are tied for the best record in the AFC at 12-3. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are down to their third-string quarterback after knee injuries to Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew over the last two weeks.

For NFL betting, the Broncos are 13-point favorites in the latest Week 17 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook with an over/under at just 36.5 total points. The other Christmas Day games feature the Cowboys (-6.5) vs. Commanders at 1 p.m. ET, and the Lions (-6.5) vs. Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET.

