The Big Ten Championship Game could be a national championship preview when No. 1 Ohio State takes on No. 2 Indiana in a matchup of undefeated teams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The battle kicks off at 8 p.m. ET in a can't-miss matchup and a top contest to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, where new users can bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Ohio State vs. Indiana isn't the only show in town, though, as Duke takes on No. 17 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

Saturday college football betting preview

Despite winning the national championship last year, Ohio State didn't even play in the Big Ten Championship Game. In fact, Saturday marks the Buckeyes' first conference championship appearance since 2020, despite a 40-5 record in the Big Ten over the last five years, including this season. Indiana is playing in its first Big Ten Championship Game in history, and seeks its first Big Ten title since 1967. Fernando Mendoza has transformed himself into the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with his quarterback play at Indiana this season after transferring in from Cal, throwing for 32 touchdowns compared to five interceptions and completing 72% of his passes.

No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana both enter at 12-0. The two teams have significantly different paths to 12-0, however, as the Hoosiers have been arguably the story of the college football season after opening No. 20 in the polls. Meanwhile, playing in this game was the expectation for the reigning national champion Buckeyes. Ohio State is favored by 4.5 points in the Big Ten Championship Game in the latest odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

No. 17 Virginia is favored by 3.5 points against unranked Duke in the ACC Championship Game, which will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C at 8 p.m. ET. Virginia defeated Duke, 34-17, on the road on Nov. 15 behind 316 passing yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions from Chandler Morris, and J'Mari Taylor rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns. They'll both be key pieces for a 10-2 Virginia team playing Duke, which went 7-5 overall and still made the ACC Championship Game off back-to-back victories to close the season. Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.