New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Friday college football betting preview

Four conference champions will be decided on Friday night, including one team that will go on to the 12-team College Football Playoff. With four out of the Group of Five college football conference championships on Friday, some of the biggest championships aren't decided until Saturday, but Friday is where the potential CFP Cinderella story will come from. The Group of Five reprepsentative in the CFP will most likely come from the winner of the American Conference Championship between No. 24 North Texas and No. 20 Tulane. North Texas has the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation at 46.4 points per game, as this 8 p.m. ET matchup could one one the exciting football games played at any level over the next few days.

For college football betting, North Texas is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Friday college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The remainder of the Friday conference championship schedule features James Madison (-23.5) vs. Troy in the Sun Belt, Boise State (-5) vs. UNLV in the Mountain West, and Kennesaw State (-2.5) vs. Jacksonville State in Conference USA at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Friday NBA betting preview

The Friday NBA schedule features a 12-game slate, highlighted by a coast-to-coast rivalry that has been an NBA Finals matchup in nearly every decade since the 1950s. The Boston Celtics host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, with the Lakers playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Lakers are coming off a 123-120 win over the Raptors on Thursday, but the final score wasn't the most discussed aspect of this contest. LeBron James was held to fewer than 10 points for the first time since January 2007, snapping a streak of 1,297 games spanning 18 years, which was an NBA record. James had eight points and 11 assists playing without Luka Doncic, who will also be out Friday due to personal reasons.

For NBA betting, the Celtics are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Friday NBA odds at Fanatics. Other intriguing Friday NBA matchups include 76ers (-1) vs. Bucks, Suns vs. Rockets (-11.5) and Mavericks vs. Thunder (-15).

Week 14 NFL betting preview

The Bengals vs. Bills matchup was moved from the 4 p.m. ET window to the 1 p.m. ET slate a few weeks ago, but now that Joe Burrow is back and healthy in a wide-open AFC North, this has the potential to be one of the best games of the Week 14 NFL schedule. The Bengals defeated the Ravens, 32-14, on the road on Thanksgiving evening, and the Bills beat the Steelers, 26-7, last week. The Bengals are 4-8 this season, but that puts them only two games behind the Ravens and Steelers at 6-6 with five weeks left. The Bills improved to 8-4 as they appear on their way toward another postseason appearance.

For NFL betting, Buffalo is favored by 5.5 points at home in the latest Week 14 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, with an over/under set at 52.5 points, which is the highest of the Sunday contests this weekend. The Bills and Bengals last met in 2023, with Burrow besting Allen in a 24-18 final. Other intriguing Sunday Week 14 NFL matchups include the Colts (-2) vs. Jaguars, Bears vs. Packers (-6.5) and Texans vs. Chiefs (-3.5). The Ravens host the Steelers, and Baltimore is favored by 5.5 points.

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.