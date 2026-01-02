Traditional college football bowl season resumes after a wild College Football Playoff tripleheader yesterday, with four bowl games plus a 10-game NBA slate to provide plenty of options to use the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash early in 2026 on Friday. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code review.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN

Here's how to utilize the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN. New users just need to apply your offer in the bet slip and place a cash bet of at least $1 on any sport with odds of -500 or longer. Then you can repeat this process up to your first 10 days with Fanatics Sportsbook and if your daily wager settles as a loss, courtesy of Bet Insurance Rewards, you'll receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash. In total, users could receive up to $2,000 in FanCash, if your bet loses all 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (outside New York).

New users must opt-in and wager $1+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive your stake up to $200 back in FanCash with Bet Insurance Rewards if the bet loses (issued when qualifying wager settles). The 10-day period begins when you create your account. FanCash issued with this promotion expires seven days from the date it's issued. See full Promo Terms and FanCash terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Want to get started? Click here to get started:

College football betting preview

Friday's four-game college football bowl slate begins with Rice vs. Texas State in the Armed Forces Bowl at 1 p.m. ET from Fort Worth, Texas. For college football betting, Texas State is favored by 17 points in the latest Friday college football odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The Friday college football slate continues with Navy (-7.5) vs. Cincinnati at 4:30 p.m. ET, Arizona vs. SMU (-1) at 8 p.m. ET and Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State (-3) at 8 p.m. ET. Wake Forest (8-4) and Mississippi State (5-7) meet in the Duke's Mayo Bowl from Charlotte, N.C. The Bulldogs are playing in a bowl game despite a losing record due to eligible teams opting out, and they are coming off a grueling SEC schedule.

Mississippi State played to one-score losses against teams like No. 15 Tennessee and No. 22 Texas this season, finishing 1-7 in SEC play. The Bulldogs also had a 24-20 win over No. 12 Arizona State. Meanwhile, Wake Forest went 1-1 against ranked teams this season, including a 16-9 road win over No. 14 Virginia in November. Click here to get started:

Friday NBA betting preview

Friday features a 10-game NBA slate, including the Golden State Warriors hosting the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET. The Thunder (29-5) enter on a three-game winning streak after dropping back-to-back games against the Spurs, as Oklahoma City is 29-2 against all teams besides the Spurs this season. The Warriors are 18-16, including 5-1 over their last six games with the one loss coming in overtime against Toronto. Stephen Curry (ankle) is questionable and Draymond Green (rest) is out for the Warriors.

For NBA betting, the Thunder are 9-point favorites in the latest Friday NBA odds at Fanatics Sportsbook, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is second in the league in scoring at 32.1 points per game this season. Other intriguing Friday NBA contests include the Magic (-5) vs. Bulls, Hawks vs. Knicks (-7.5) and Grizzlies vs. Lakers (-4). Click here to get started:

Week 18 NFL betting

The Week 18 NFL schedule kicks off tomorrow with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Carolina Panthers at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. The Panthers (8-8) clinch the NFC South with a win, while Tampa Bay (7-9) needs a win and the Saints to defeat the Falcons on Sunday to win the NFC South. Tampa Bay is 1-7 over its last eight games, and Carolina can win the division despite never being more than a game over .500 this season.

Meanwhile, both the 49ers (12-4) and Seahawks (13-3) have clinched postseason spots, but their potential Super Bowl runs will look significantly different based on Saturday night's results. The winners clinches the No. 1 seed, a bye, and homefield advantage in the NFC playoffs, while the loser begins its postseason journey on the road in the wild card round. San Francisco defeated Seattle, 17-13, on the road in Week 1 to secure the tiebreaker. For NFL betting, the Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites, while the Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Saturday Week 18 NFL odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. Click here to get started:

Responsible Gaming

All bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Fanatics has tools and resources for its users like the ability to take timeouts, as well as voluntary self-exclusion measures. Fanatics shares links, emails and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines, including 1-800-GAMBLER.