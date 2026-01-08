The first of two College Football Playoff semifinals take place on Thursday with Miami vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Fiesta Bowl, another opportunity to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash. Get the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN here:

Miami vs. Ole Miss CFP semifinals betting preview

Not many people expected Miami or Ole Miss to be playing in the College Football Playoff semifinals, probably not even former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when he allowed the assistant coaches following him to LSU to coach at Ole Miss during the playoffs. But the Rebels' run continues and as the No. 6 seed, they are the higher seed of the two, going up against No. 10 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Arizona. However, that doesn't mean the sportsbooks view Ole Miss as the superior team, with Miami favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is listed at 52 points.

Miami is coming off a 24-14 win over No. 2 Ohio State, and the Hurricanes have allowed only 17 points during their two College Football Playoff games. They are quarterbacked by Carson Beck, who was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal last offseason after throwing for back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons at Georgia, and his experience has been crucial to Miami's success. Meanwhile, Ole Miss has received a boost from a midseason change at quarterback with the emergence of Trinidad Chambliss. He threw for 3,660 yards in 12 games with significant snaps, including 362 passing yards in a 39-34 win over No. 3 Georgia in last week's Sugar Bowl.

Thursday NBA betting preview

The College Football Playoff semifinal is the main attraction on Thursday night, but it's not the only sports action in the nation. Thursday features a four-game NBA slate, including the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. Two of the top guards in the league take the floor with Anthony Edwards vs. Donovan Mitchell. Edwards is averaging 29.4 points per game, with Mitchell at 29.8 ppg this season. The Timberwolves are 24-13 and coming off a 122-94 win over the Heat on Monday, and the Cavaliers are 21-17 and coming off a 120-116 win over the Pacers on Monday. Both teams are 4-1 over their last five games.

The Timberwolves are favored by 3 points, with an over/under set at 239 points for an 8 p.m. ET start. Other Thursday NBA contests feature Pacers vs. Hornets (-4), Heat (-6) vs. Bulls, and Mavericks (-6) vs. Jazz.

Wild Card Weekend NFL betting



We are a few days away from NFL postseason football, and this appears to be as wide open of a postseason as any in recent years. A look at the odds for Wild Card Weekend back that up as well, with four of the six games having a point spread of 3.5 points or less, with five of the six having a point spread below seven points. The Rams are favored by 10.5 points against the Panthers, which isn't a surprise after Carolina made the playoffs with a losing record, but the oddsmakers expect highly competitive action for the majority of the slate.

Half of the six games feature the road team having more wins than the home team, which creates a recipe for more competitive action as well. Along with the Rams vs. Panthers game, the 49ers had 12 wins compared to the Eagles' 11, but the Eagles are at home and favored by 4.5 points. The Texans had 12 wins compared to the Steelers' 10, and Houston is favored by 3 points playing in Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.

