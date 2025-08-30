Week 1 of the 2025 college football schedule technically kicked off on Thursday, but when you see a full Saturday slate, that's when college football fans know the game is truly back. The first Saturday of the 2025 college football season is filled with elite matchups, and college football bettors can use the latest FanDuel promo code for new users to earn $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The Saturday Week 1 college football schedule includes matchups such as No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State, No. 8 Alabama vs. Florida State and No. 9 LSU vs. No. 4 Clemson for high-quality football options for Week 1 college football betting.

The SportsLine model has a play in two of those three contests among its best bets for the entire Week 1 Saturday schedule. One of its top picks is LSU to march into Memorial Stadium in Death Valley and upset Clemson as a +146 underdog. The model projects LSU to win in 58% of simulations, despite being the underdog. It also expects a decisive victory by Alabama to cover the 13.5-point spread.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Best Week 1 college football picks:

Alabama -13.5 vs. Clemson (-124)

LSU to defeat Clemson (+146)



Missouri State (+35.5) vs. USC (-110)

Alabama (-13.5) vs. Florida State

Alabama is the No. 8 team in the nation, and despite being placed in the top 10, that's still the Crimson Tide's lowest ranking since 2008. Alabama is a football factory, and this year will be no different entering Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama went 9-4 last year for its worst season since 2007, but DeBoer was in a challenging situation taking over for the legendary Nick Saban. With a full recruitment cycle as Alabama's head coach, both he and the incoming recruits and transfer portal players know exactly what to expect. Alabama had the No. 3 Class of 2025 to add to its roster.

Junior quarterback Ty Simpson takes over for Jalen Milroe and Simpson was the No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2022. He should have ample talent to take over an offense filled with size and speed, including Jam Miller, who led all Alabama running backs with 668 yards last season. Florida State has a nearly entirely new offense built from the transfer portal, so the model expects a slower start for the Seminoles. SportsLine's model projects Alabama to cover the spread in 58% of simulations, and while this number has moved to -14 at some sportsbooks, FanDuel still has Alabama as 13.5-point favorites. The model still sees value at -14, but -13.5 is a key number to take advantage of at FanDuel Sportsbook while you can.

LSU (+146) vs. Clemson

"Death Valley," the nickname for Clemson's football stadium, has justified its intimidating name nearly every year since 2010 as a place where few opposing teams go in and win. However, two visiting teams won in Death Valley last year, the first year Clemson lost multiple home games since 2010, so there may be some life coming to visitors in Clemson. LSU, an SEC power, won't be intimidated by any environment. The Tigers return Garrett Nussmeier, who threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, after taking over for Jayden Daniels. Nussmeier was second in the SEC in passing yards, and Aaron Anderson, who led LSU in receptions (61) and receiving yards (884), is back as his favorite target. Clemson returns Cade Klubnik at quarterback as well, but Klubnik was under center for the Tigers' two home losses last year. The model projects LSU to win in 58% of simulations, meanwhile, the +146 odds on FanDuel give an implied chance of just 40.7% to win, creating strong value to back LSU to pull off the upset.

Missouri State (+35.5) vs. USC

While the first two games above are the type of can't-miss content college football fans dream of, USC vs. Missouri State is the other common theme you'll find on the Week 1 college football schedule -- mismatched opponents. However, the money you can potentially win doesn't change based on the brand appeal of each program, so when there's value, there's value. The SportsLine model projects Missouri State to keep the game within five touchdowns against a USC program that will view this as a softer non-conference opener. Jayden Maiava takes over as the starting quarterback for USC, and the Trojans also lost their leading rusher from last year, so the offensive firepower could be limited in Week 1. Meanwhile, for Missouri State, Jacob Clark returns after throwing for 3,604 yards and 26 touchdowns with six interceptions last year in an 8-4 season. The model doesn't expect Missouri State to pull off the massive upset, but it does have the Bears covering the spread in 60% of simulations.

