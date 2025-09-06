Week 2 of the 2025 college football season continues this weekend and after some shocking Week 1 results, including Alabama losing to Florida State as a 13.5-point favorite and Austin Peay defeating Middle Tennessee as a 15.5-point underdog, the SportsLine model likes a few more upsets on Saturday, Sept 6. With the latest FanDuel promo code, new users can earn even more with their upset picks, or any other first-bet victory, with $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The Saturday Week 2 college football schedule includes matchups such as Iowa vs. No. 16 Iowa State, Baylor vs. No. 17 SMU and No. 15 Michigan vs. No. 18 Oklahoma as high-quality football options for Week 2 college football betting.

The SportsLine model has a play in two of those three contests among its best bets on FanDuel for the entire Week 2 Saturday schedule for Week 2 college football bets. One of its top picks is Michigan to go into Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, and upset the Sooners as a +168 underdog in the latest college football odds at FanDuel. The model projects Michigan to win in 51% of simulations, despite being the underdog. It also expects a decisive victory by Ole Miss to cover the 8.5-point spread as a strong play for online sports betting picks on the Week 2 college football schedule. Before locking in your Week 2 college football picks on your favorite betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Week 2 college football picks:

SMU -2.5 vs. Baylor (-115)

Ole Miss -9.5 vs. Kentucky (-110)



Michigan to defeat Oklahoma (+168)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 2 college football parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +920 (risk $100 to win $920). Bet it at FanDuel here:

SMU -2.5 vs. Baylor (-115)

SMU defeated East Texas A&M, 42-13, in Week 1 but dropped one spot in the rankings to No. 17 in the nation. Junior quarterback Kevin Jennings, who threw for 3,245 yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while rushing for 354 yards and five touchdowns last season, completed 22 of 30 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while adding a rushing score last week. SMU went 11-3 last year and lost 38-10 to Penn State in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Mustangs finished 10th in the nation last year after their second straight 11-win season. Meanwhile, Baylor lost to Auburn, 38-24, despite being just 1-point underdogs last week. The model projects SMU to cover the spread in 72% of simulations in a noon ET start.

Ole Miss -9.5 vs. Kentucky (-110)

Ole Miss had no problems against Georgia State in a 63-7 victory to move up one spot in the rankings to No. 20 in the nation ahead of its 3:30 p.m. ET contest on the road against Kentucky. Austin Simmons threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns as he took over for Jaxson Dart, who was a first-round pick by the Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft. Kewan Lacy rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns in his Ole Miss debut after playing at Missouri last year. Ole Miss held Georgia State to 260 yards and stopped 13 of 15 third-down conversions, while the Rebels had 695 total yards.

Zach Calzada, a transfer from Division II Incarnate Word, completed just 10 of 23 passes for 85 yards for Kentucky last week, averaging 3.7 yards per attempt. Ole Miss will be a significantly tougher test for Calzada. The Wildcats failed to cover the spread in their 24-16 win over Toledo, a MAC school, last week heading into their SEC opener. The model projects Ole Miss to cover the spread in 63% of simulations.

Michigan to defeat Oklahoma (+168)

The Wolverines opened with a 34-17 win over New Mexico last week, dropping one spot to No. 15 in the nation, ahead of a top-20 clash against host No. 18 Oklahoma in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup. Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2025, completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in his college debut last week. Underwood showcased his strong arm in the victory, and the SportsLine model predicts he will do the same even against a top program like Oklahoma. Justice Haynes, a transfer from Alabama, rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 9.9 yards per carry last week. Meanwhile, Oklahoma failed to cover the spread in its 35-3 win over Illinois State in Week 1.

Michigan had a road victory over eventual national champion Ohio State last year, so the Wolverines won't be intimidated by a difficult environment such as Norman, Oklahoma. The Wolverines are two years removed from a 15-0 national championship season of their own as one of the top programs in the nation. Michigan wins in 51% of simulations, creating strong value at plus-money odds, and FanDuel offers the best odds at +180, while the majority of other sportsbooks have Michigan priced at +170 or lower.

Want more Week 2 college football picks?

You've seen the model's Week 2 college football best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Week 2 college football picks from legendary college football handicapper Bruce Marshall. Visit SportsLine to see his best bets. SportsLine's Josh Nagel, who is 8-0 (+805) over his last eight college football picks, has also locked in his best bets for Week 2. Visit SportsLine to check them out.