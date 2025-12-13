The first bowl game of the year is set take place on Saturday when the Washington Huskies take on the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl, and new users can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Washington vs. Boise State kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, and the Huskies are favored by 9.5 points, according to the latest college football odds at FanDuel. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will provide you $150 in bonus bets plus the stake and winnings from your original bet. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you choose, but they will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday college football betting preview

The LA Bowl kicks off bowl season and both the Washington Huskies and Boise State Broncos will be looking to finish their seasons on a high note. Washington is 6-0 in its last six games against an opponent from the Mountain West, and the Huskies have won nine of their last 10 games when playing as the favorite. On Saturday, Washington is favored by 9.5 points, and the over/under for total points scored is 53.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

Saturday night's college basketball schedule is loaded with must-see matchups, including No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 12 Alabama at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both teams have been extremely tough to beat in December. The Wildcats are 16-4 in their last 20 games played in December, while the Crimson Tide have won nine straight in December. According to the latest college basketball odds, Arizona is favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under is 177.5 points. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its customers with several tools to practice responsible gaming, which include setting deposit limits, using self-exclusion measures, and taking timeouts. For those who need additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.