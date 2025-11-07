Three marquee matchups, including Northwestern vs. USC and Memphis vs. Tulane, will take place in college football on Friday, making it an opportune time to check out the latest FanDuel promo code, offering new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins. In addition to college football, Friday's sports calendar features 11 matchups in the NBA Cup group stage, including Nets vs. Pistons and Warriors vs. Nuggets. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or click here. Start an account by inputting the required information like email, name and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the winnings and stake from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you input a bet using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Friday college football betting preview

The No. 19 USC Trojans welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to town for a Big Ten battle on Friday night. The Trojans are coming off a hard-fought 21-17 win on the road against Nebraska, while Northwestern is fresh off a bye after suffering a 28-21 setback against the Cornhuskers in their last outing. According to the latest college football odds, USC is favored by 14.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Another marquee matchup that could have College Football Playoff implications takes place when the Tulane Green Wave take on the Memphis Tigers at 9 p.m. ET. If the season were to end today, Memphis would be in the College Football Playoff as the No. 12 seed. The Tigers are 14-4 in their last 18 meetings against the Green Wave, but Tulane is 4-1 against the spread in its past five games against Memphis. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points on Friday, and the over/under is 54.5 points. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Friday NBA betting preview

The NBA Cup group stage continues on Friday with 11 matchups, including Nets vs. Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both the Nets and Pistons are coming off victories on Wednesday. Brooklyn's 112-103 win over the Pacers snapped a seven-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Pistons are off to a blistering 6-2 start this season and enter tonight's contest having won four straight. According to the latest NBA odds, Detroit is favored by 10.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming very seriously, providing users with ample amount of tools to practice responsible gaming. That includes using self-exclusion measures, taking timeouts, and setting deposit limits. Those needing additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.