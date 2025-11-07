The latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins, can be used on a plethora of games on Friday night. Three important matchups are set to unfold in college football, including USC vs. Northwestern and Tulane vs. Memphis, as well as 11 games in the NBA Cup group stage. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This online sports betting offer doesn't require a code, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel Sportsbook, or click here. Start an account by inputting the required information like email, name and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

After your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $150 in bonus bets in addition to the winnings and stake from your original wager. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you input a bet using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Friday college football betting preview

The No. 19 USC Trojans welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to town for a Big Ten battle on Friday night. The Trojans are coming off a hard-fought 21-17 win on the road against Nebraska, while Northwestern is fresh off a bye after suffering a 28-21 setback against the Cornhuskers in their last outing. According to the latest college football odds, USC is favored by 13.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5.

Another marquee matchup that could have College Football Playoff implications takes place when the Tulane Green Wave take on the Memphis Tigers at 9 p.m. ET. If the season were to end today, Memphis would be in the College Football Playoff as the No. 12 seed. The Tigers are 14-4 in their last 18 meetings against the Green Wave, but Tulane is 4-1 against the spread in its past five games against Memphis. The Tigers are favored by 3.5 points on Friday, and the over/under is 53.5 points. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Two Eastern Conference rivals are set to collide in the NBA Cup group stage when the Detroit Pistons host the Brooklyn Nets. These two teams are trending in opposite directions heading into tonight's contest. The Nets have lost seven of their last eight games, while the Pistons are 6-2 this season. The Pistons have won four straight and are favored by 10.5 points, according to the latest NBA odds. The over/under for Pistons vs. Nets is 226.5 points. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming very seriously, providing users with ample amount of tools to practice responsible gaming. That includes using self-exclusion measures, taking timeouts, and setting deposit limits. Those needing additional services, FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.