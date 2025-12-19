The Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners square off in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday night, giving new users a great opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. According to the latest college football odds at FanDuel, the Sooners are favored by 1.5 points. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer does not require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legitimately operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by entering the required information, including your name, email, and payment details Deposit $5 or more and submit a wager of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is counted as a win, FanDuel will give you $250 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original wager. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you choose, but they will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Friday College Football Playoff betting preview

The Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, 23-21, on the road in November. The Sooners were able to secure the win behind their disruptive defense, which forced three Alabama turnovers. Oklahoma boasts one of the nation's most dynamic defensive units. The Sooners rank ninth in college football in total defense, holding opponents to just 273.6 yards per game.

Alabama's offense had success against the Sooners in the first meeting, but costly turnovers ultimately led to a loss. Quarterback Ty Simpson threw for 326 yards in the first meeting, while running back Daniel Hill rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

According to the latest college football odds, the Sooners are favored by 1.5 points at home, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Oklahoma has covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these SEC foes. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel offers customers several tools to game responsibly, including setting deposit limits, using self-exclusion measures, and taking timeouts. FanDuel also provides state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know needs additional help, text or call 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.