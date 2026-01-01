The College Football Playoff quarterfinals continue on New Year's Day with three matchups, giving college football fans another great opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. The action kicks off with Oregon vs. Texas Tech at noon ET, followed by Alabama vs. Indiana at 4 p.m. ET and Ole Miss vs. Georgia at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer does not require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on anywhere this page, or click here. Create an account by submitting the required information, including your email, name and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is settled as a win, FanDuel will dole out $250 in bonus bets in addition to the winnings and stake from your original wager. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you choose, but bonus bets expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be withdrawn or cashed out, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

College Football Playoff betting preview

The first matchup of the day pits the No. 5 Oregon Ducks against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl. The Red Raiders enter this matchup averaging 42.5 points per game, which ranks second in the nation, while the Ducks are scoring 39.2 points per contest, the ninth-most in college football. According to the latest college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is a 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

The No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers and No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to collide at 4 p.m. ET in the Rose Bowl. Alabama is coming off a victory on the road at Oklahoma in the first round, while the Hoosiers secured a 13-10 victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 6. Alabama is 7-3 in its last 10 games when playing as the underdog, while Indiana is 3-11 in its previous 14 meetings against an opponent from the SEC. The Hoosiers are favored by seven points against Alabama, with an over/under of 48.5 points.

An SEC showdown is set to unfold when the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels at 8 p.m. ET in the Sugar Bowl. These two teams met back on Oct. 18, with Georgia securing a 43-35 victory at home. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in that victory, while the Bulldogs finished with 510 total yards of offense. This time around, the Bulldogs are favored by 6.5 points against the Rebels. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides tools to game responsibly by allowing users the ability to set deposit limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also offers users state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know needs help battling a gambling addiction, text or call 1-800-GAMBLER.