College football fans have a loaded slate of bowl games on Saturday, another opportunity to check out the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. There are eight college football bowl games on Saturday, including Virginia vs. Missouri and LSU vs. Houston. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, or just click here. Create an account by submitting the required information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and submit a wager of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet is counted as a win, FanDuel will provide you with $250 in bonus bets in addition to the stake and winnings from your original bet. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you decide, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday college football betting preview

The Gator Bowl kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will feature the No. 19 Virginia Cavaliers taking on the Missouri Tigers. Virginia is 9-2 in its past 11 games overall, but the Cavaliers have dropped four of their past five games played in December. Meanwhile, Missouri is coming off a dominant rushing performance that saw the Tigers rack up 322 rushing yards in a 31-17 win over Arkansas. Mizzou is favored by 4.5 points on Saturday, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

The LSU Tigers have continuously been in the news since hiring Lane Kiffin as head coach, and now they'll look to end their season on a high note when they take on the Houston Cougars in the Texas Bowl. LSU has lost each of its past five games when playing as the underdog, while Houston is 9-3 in its past 12 games overall. On Saturday, the Cougars are favored by 1.5 points, and the over/under is 41.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel provides its users with multiple tools to game responsibly, including setting deposit limits, using self-exclusion measures, and taking timeouts. FanDuel also offers state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know needs additional help, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.