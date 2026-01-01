College football fans will be treated to one more College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup on New Year's Day, making it the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Boost your betting bankroll now, and then place a wager on Ole Miss vs. Georgia in the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Create an account by submitting the pertinent details, including your name, email, and payment details Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will then provide you with $250 in bonus bets in addition to the winnings and stake from your original bet. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you decide, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

College football betting preview

Two SEC foes square off in the Sugar Bowl when the Georgia Bulldogs battle the Ole Miss Rebels at 8 p.m. ET. The Rebels' only loss this season came against Georgia back on Oct. 18. The Bulldogs have dominated the Rebels over the years, winning 12 of the last 14 meetings against Ole Miss. This time around, Georgia is favored by 6.5 points and the over/under is 54.5. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel offers several tools to game responsibly, providing users with the ability to set deposit limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also provides users with state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.