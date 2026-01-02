Friday's college football schedule features four bowl games, and the latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $250 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The action gets started with Rice vs. Texas State at 1 p.m. ET, and ends with Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest and Arizona vs. SMU at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

This FanDuel sports betting offer doesn't require a code; however, new users must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how you can sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Create an account by submitting the pertinent details, including your name, email, and payment details Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will then provide you with $250 in bonus bets in addition to the winnings and stake from your original bet. You can use your bonus bets in whatever increments you decide, but bonus bets will expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Friday college football betting preview

Navy and Cincinnati are set to collide in the Liberty Bowl on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Navy enters this matchup 13-2 in its past 15 games, while the Bearcats limp into this contest having lost four of their last five games. According to the latest college football odds at FanDuel, the Midshipmen are favored by 7.5 points, and the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

The No. 17 Arizona Wildcats and SMU Mustangs square off in the Holiday Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams will enter this matchup full of confidence. The Wildcats are 5-0 in their last five games, while the Mustangs are 6-2 in their past eight games overall. On Friday, the Wildcats are favored by one point, while the over/under is 51.5.

It's an ACC vs. SEC matchup when the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Wake Forest is 6-2 in its past eight games, while the Bulldogs have lost seven of their last eight. Despite those recent trends, Mississippi State is favored by three points against Wake Forest. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel offers several tools to game responsibly, providing users with the ability to set deposit limits, use self-exclusion measures, and take timeouts. FanDuel also provides users with state and national helpline contact information on its platform. If you or someone you know is battling a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.