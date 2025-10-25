Games will be happening across multiple sports on Saturday, including the NBA, college football and Game 2 of Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series. The Blue Jays hold a 1-0 series lead after picking up an 11-4 victory on Friday, and Saturday's sports schedule provides new users a great opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins. In college football, big matchups like Texas A&M vs. LSU, Michigan vs. Michigan State and Colorado vs. Utah take center stage on Saturday night. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our FanDuel promo code review.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" somewhere on this page, which will send you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by inputting the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be used in whatever increments you choose, and will expire after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at 8 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays secured an 11-4 win last night to secure a 1-0 lead in the World Series. Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA) starts for Toronto, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) counters for Los Angeles. The Dodgers are -136 moneyline favorites, and the over/under is set at 7.5. SportsLine's model has the over hitting in 63% of simulations and projects they combine for 9.1 total runs. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

Five games are set to unfold in the NBA on Saturday, starting with Bulls vs. Magic at 7 p.m. ET. The Bulls secured a 115-11 win over the Pistons on Wednesday, while the Magic suffered a 111-107 setback against the Hawks in their last outing. According to the latest NBA odds, the Magic are favored by 5.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5.

The Phoenix Suns travel to play the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are 13.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 232.5. SportsLine's model has the over hitting in 68% of simulations, as teams combine for 247 total points. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Saturday college football betting preview

The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies (7-0) go on the road to play against the No. 20 LSU Tigers (5-2) in an SEC contest at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers lost 31-24 to Vanderbilt last weekend. As for the Aggies, they handled business against Arkansas 45-42. FanDuel Sportsbook has Texas A&M as a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 49.5. SportsLine's model has LSU covering the spread in 58% of simulations.

The No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) host the Houston Cougars (6-1) in some Big 12 action at 8 p.m. ET. In Week 8, Arizona State knocked off Texas Tech 26-22. Likewise, Houston defeated Arizona 31-28. Arizona State is a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 46.5. SportsLine's model has the Cougars covering the spread in 53% of simulations. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and FanDuel provides users with plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, using self-exclusion measures, and setting deposit limits. And for those who need additional assistance, FanDuel has state and national helpline contact information on its platform. Those who need further help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.