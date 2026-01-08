The College Football Playoff returns on Thursday with a semifinal between the Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels, and the latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Kickoff for Miami vs. Ole Miss is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Click here to claim the latest FanDuel promo code:

Ole Miss vs. Miami betting preview

The Rebels are loaded with explosive weapons on the offensive side of the ball. In the 39-34 win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss completed 30-of-46 pass attempts for 362 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Kewan Lacy racked up 98 rushing yards and two scores. Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III hauled in nine receptions for 156 yarda and a TD. Ole Miss is scoring 37.6 points per game this season, which ranks 10th in the nation.

The Hurricanes are dominant on the defensive side of the ball. Miami held Texas A&M to just three points in the first round of the College Football Playoff, and then held Ohio State to 14 points in the quarterfinals. Miami is giving up 13.07 points per game this season, the fourth-fewest in college football.

According to the latest college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Miami is favored by 3.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. The Hurricanes are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, while the Rebels are 5-0 ATS in their previous five games against an opponent from the ACC.

