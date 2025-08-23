Fresno State vs. Kansas and Stanford vs. Hawaii are among the remaining Week 0 college football games on Saturday, giving you even more opportunities to claim the newest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Iowa State defeated Kansas State in Dublin earlier on Saturday, and Hawaii is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest college football odds from FanDuel. The over-under for Hawaii vs. Stanford is 50.5. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Stanford vs. Hawai'i, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Stanford Cardinal and Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors are set to match up on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Stanford has struggled lately, going 3-9 in four straight campaigns. They decided to make Andrew Luck their general manager, and he brought over Frank Reich to be the interim head coach. The two crossed paths in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. Safety Scotty Edwards is back for Stanford and has 130 total tackles in his collegiate career.

Hawai'i has 13 total starters returning for the 2025 season. They are entering the fourth year of Timmy Chang's tenure, as the Rainbow Warriors have won five games in back-to-back seasons. Among the returning starters is receiver Nick Cenacle, who had 63 catches for 721 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Hawaii is a 2.5-point favorite over the Cardinal, and the over/under for total points is listed at 50.5. SportsLine's model is picking Stanford +2.5 and has a slight lean to the over. Claim the opportunity for $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.