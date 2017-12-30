Fans storm field as New Mexico State wins first bowl game in 57 years in epic fashion
New Mexico State's last bowl win came against Utah State in 1960
When you've already had to wait 57 years for a bowl win, what're a few extra minutes?
New Mexico State beat Utah State 26-20 in overtime on Friday night in the Arizona Bowl, its first win in a bowl game since its last trip to a bowl game back in 1960. Ironically enough, that win also came over Utah State in the Sun Bowl.
The Aggies in maroon were led by running back Larry Rose III, who finished the day with 142 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving. He didn't find the end zone until it mattered most, however, scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run to clinch the game in the first overtime. Utah State had received the ball first but missed a field goal to end its possession.
As exciting as the finish was, things were even crazier earlier in the game when both teams traded kick returns for touchdowns.
BACK-TO-BACK KICKOFF RETURN TOUCHDOWNS!!— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 29, 2017
The @novaAZBOWL is off to a RIDICULOUS start... pic.twitter.com/kwFrHYX4KK
New Mexico State then tied the game at 20 on this ridiculous catch.
INSANE GRAB!— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 30, 2017
This highlight snag from Jaleel Scott was ruled a @NMStateFootball TD after review. pic.twitter.com/xcsrOdMOok
The win gives New Mexico State a 7-6 record to finish the year and keeps the Aggies undefeated in bowl games at 3-0-1. Let's hope they don't have to wait another 56 years for the next one.
.@NMStateFootball wins the @novaAZBOWL and their fans storm the field! pic.twitter.com/PO6AZnVOEt— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 30, 2017
Good boy! This doggo is trying to help @NMStateFootball get a @novaAZBOWL win. pic.twitter.com/QWesTSc9Oh— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 30, 2017
