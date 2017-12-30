Fans storm field as New Mexico State wins first bowl game in 57 years in epic fashion

New Mexico State's last bowl win came against Utah State in 1960

When you've already had to wait 57 years for a bowl win, what're a few extra minutes?

New Mexico State beat Utah State 26-20 in overtime on Friday night in the Arizona Bowl, its first win in a bowl game since its last trip to a bowl game back in 1960. Ironically enough, that win also came over Utah State in the Sun Bowl.

The Aggies in maroon were led by running back Larry Rose III, who finished the day with 142 yards rushing and 48 yards receiving. He didn't find the end zone until it mattered most, however, scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run to clinch the game in the first overtime. Utah State had received the ball first but missed a field goal to end its possession.

As exciting as the finish was, things were even crazier earlier in the game when both teams traded kick returns for touchdowns.

New Mexico State then tied the game at 20 on this ridiculous catch.

The win gives New Mexico State a 7-6 record to finish the year and keeps the Aggies undefeated in bowl games at 3-0-1. Let's hope they don't have to wait another 56 years for the next one.

