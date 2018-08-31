FAU at Oklahoma: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It's hard to argue against the impact Lane Kiffin has had on Florida Atlantic. If he wasn't there right now, there wouldn't be anybody looking at a game on opening weekend between No. 7 Oklahoma and FAU as anything more than a warm-up for the defending Big 12 champions.

But the Owls proved to be one of the better teams in the Group of Five last season, and they enter 2018 with a chance to earn a berth in a New Year's Six Bowl. A strong performance against Oklahoma would help their chances.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 1 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines

Oklahoma: Lincoln Riley's first season as a coach went rather well. The Sooners went 12-2, won the Big 12 and played in one of the best Rose Bowls of all time against Georgia. But what about the encore? Baker Mayfield is gone, which leads to plenty of questions about how potent this Oklahoma offense can be without him, particularly with Kyler Murray at quarterback. Murray is quite talented, but he brings a different skill set to the position, which means Oklahoma's offensive identity will be a bit different in 2018.

Florida Atlantic: Kiffin is in a similar position to Riley in that he must follow up a very successful first season with a repeat performance. Also like Riley, Kiffin must break in a new QB, though running back Devin Singletary returns as well as nearly the entire starting defense. While it's doubtful the Owls can pull off the upset in this game, they do have a chance to send a loud message to the rest of the country should they be able to make it a game.

Prediction, picks

The hook on the end of that 21 makes this pick a lot more difficult. Still, even with it there, I have a hard time going against the Sooners in this matchup. Yes, FAU was terrific in Conference USA last season, but going on the road to take on Oklahoma is a different feat entirely. Pick: Oklahoma -21.5

