FAU coach Lane Kiffin bashes the NCAA transfer portal craze emerging in college football

The new NCAA transfer portal has emerged as one of the hottest offseason hangout spots among college football players, but one high-profile head coach doesn't think it's as attractive as the players. FAU coach Lane Kiffin called the portal "a sexy thing to do," according to the Palm Beach Post.

"I can get in this portal so I can get some attention -- we're in a generation of just wanting attention no matter what -- so now, I can go in this (portal), get an article written about me, and get re-recruited because I don't like exactly how something's going," Kiffin said, according to the Post.

Kiffin also lost backup quarterback De'Andre Johnson to Texas Southern by way of the transfer portal following the 2018 season. Johnson, who was dismissed by Florida State in 2015, transferred to the program from East Mississippi Community College prior to the 2017 season -- Kiffin's first in Boca Raton. He also had several other players enter the portal this offseason, including wide receivers DeAndre McNeal, DeSean Holmes and D'Anfernee McGriff, according to the Post.

Of course, Kiffin has been the beneficiary of the new system, which allows players to put their names into a database and speak to other coaches who are in the market for some extra help on the roster. Just this week, former five-star Auburn offensive lineman Calvin Ashley announced his intent to transfer to the Owls after entering his name into the portal in February.

Kiffin isn't the only coach to sound off on the new system. Penn State coach James Franklin voiced his displeasure during his signing day press conference in February.

"I'm worried about college football. I'm worried about what we're teaching young people," he said, via 247Sports. "I think one of the greatest things that I think that college football and college athletics teaches, it's a tremendous complementary aspect to what they're learning in the classroom -- the mental toughness, the physical toughness, how to overcome adversity, those types of things. And I worry that we're creating a situation where it's path of least resistance. And in my life I don't know if that's ever been the right choice or the right path. So I'm concerned. I really am."

Several other high profile players have switched schools this offseason via the transfer portal, including former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (Missouri), former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields (Ohio State) and former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell (Miami).