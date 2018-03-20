FAU coach Lane Kiffin suspends Oklahoma transfer QB for violation of team rules

For now, at least, Florida Atlantic's quarterback competition has suffered through some offseason attrition. Owls coach Lane Kiffin announced on Tuesday that Chris Robison, a transfer from Oklahoma, had been suspended indefinitely for violating unspecified team rules.

"Chris has been suspended from all football activities for not doing things right off the field," Kiffin told reporters, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "Obviously he hurt himself but he hurt his team. We tried to run basically two practices on two fields with only three quarterbacks."

The suspension is a blow to FAU's low-key intriguing quarterback competition, which also featured Last Chance U star De'Andre Johnson. However, the Owls are now painfully thin at quarterback, a position that already lacks experience. Jason Driskel, who started most of last season, opted to give up football in January. Daniel Parr, the Week 1 starter in 2017, transferred to Duquesne. Johnson missed most of last season with blood clots.

Robison's time at Oklahoma was short-lived. A four-star member of the Sooners' 2017 recruiting class, he was arrested for public intoxication last April and then later dismissed in August for violating team rules.

FAU enters the 2018 season trying to defend its Conference USA title and will start the year, interestingly enough, at Oklahoma.