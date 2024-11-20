The Florida Atlantic Owls made a splash in 2023 when they brought in former Texas head coach Tom Herman to lead the program. It was a short-lived tenure, as they fired Herman on Monday after he went 6-16 (3-9 AAC) in less than two full seasons with the program. FAU has a history of hiring big names in need of a career revival like Herman, Lane Kiffin, Willie Taggart and Howard Schnellenberger. Will the Owls go that route again, or target more of an up-and-comer with the next FAU football coach?

Chad Lunsford will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of this season, as the 2-8 Owls look to finish strong against Charlotte and Tulsa, while athletic director Brian White will begin the national search for a new FAU head football coach in the meantime. If you love the Owls, or just want to know who will call the shots for FAU football in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Owls247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Florida Atlantic.

The Owls247' FAU insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Herman's firing and the future of the FAU football program, including insights from Luke Chaney and Cameron Priester, who have deep-rooted ties inside and around the FAU community. Get all the inside scoop on the football program, plus VIP intel on FAU football, basketball, recruiting and more.

And right now, Owls247 is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at Owls247 already has a list out of several potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to Owls247 now to see them all.

Top Florida Atlantic football coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. The son of former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach Charlie Weis, Charlie Weis Jr. grew up in the profession and become one of the youngest coordinators in college football history when he directed Kiffin's offense for FAU as a 24-year-old in 2018.

After going to South Florida for two seasons, Weis Jr. then rejoined Kiffin at Ole Miss and is now directing one of the nation's most explosive offenses. He'd be the youngest FBS head coach in the nation by a fairly wide margin, but his overall level of experience and connections to the area could pay dividends for the Owls.

"Weis has never held a head coach position before, and at 31-years-old, he is a bit young, but he is one of college football's top emerging offensive minds," Chaney said. See more candidates at Owls247.

How to get insider FAU coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list includes several other coaches with ties to the area, including a former AP College Football Coach of the Year and an NFL Hall-of-Famer who is now rising up the college coaching ranks. You can only see who they are at Owls247.

Who are the top candidates in the FAU football coaching search, and which massive names could be in the mix? Go to Owls247 to see their FAU coaching hot board and more, all from a team of FAU insiders, and find out.

And reminder, Owls247 is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to Owls247 After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.