FAU set to hire former Florida State, South Florida coach Willie Taggart, per report
Taggart will take over a team that won two conference titles in the last three seasons
Some will argue that Willie Taggart was fired too soon at Florida State, but at least he wasn't out of work long. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported Wednesday afternoon that Taggart would be the new coach at Florida Atlantic.
Taggart replaces Lane Kiffin, who left the Owls to take over at Ole Miss after winning his second conference title in three seasons. So Taggart will be stepping into a stable situation in Boca Raton.
It's been a crazy ride for Taggart as a head coach. The former Western Kentucky quarterback returned to his alma mater in 2010 just four seasons after the school made the jump to the FBS level. After going 2-10 in his first season, the Hilltoppers improved to 7-5 the next year, and after another 7-6 season in 2012, Taggart left for South Florida. Once there, things followed a similar path. The Bulls were 2-10 in Taggart's first season, improved to 4-8 the next year, and then went 18-7 in his final two seasons, culminating in a 10-2 season in 2016. That performance led to Taggart being hired at Oregon, but he spent only one season with the Ducks before landing his "dream job" at Florida State.
Taggart lasted only 21 games in Tallahassee, going 9-12 overall and 6-9 in the ACC. Now he's moving down the peninsula to Boca Raton. This could be a perfect landing spot for Taggart, as he has plenty of connections in the state and should be able to recruit well enough to keep the Owls at the top of the conference. Of course, whether or not success at FAU will lead to another Power Five job remains to be seen, but if it worked for Kiffin, there's no reason it shouldn't work for Taggart.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Colorado State to hire Addazio
Addazio and 'The Dudes' are coming west
-
CFB Playoff odds, picks, best bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire College Football Playoff 10,000 times.
-
2019 CBS Sports All-America team
There were seven unanimous first-team selections, including two each from Ohio State and LSU
-
2019-20 CFB bowl odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
2019 bowl confidence picks, best sims
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Army-Navy greatest moments
Ahead of this weekend's rivalry game, a look back at some big moments in the history between...
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game