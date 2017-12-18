FAU vs. Akron, Boca Raton Bowl: Pick, line, odds, prediction, live stream, watch online

It's a home game for Florida Atlantic as Akron visits FAU Stadium on Tuesday night for the fourth annual but newly-named Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl. For Lane Kiffin, it's a great opportunity to celebrate one of the most successful seasons in program history and secure the Owls' first bowl win since Howard Schnellenberger won back-to-back bowl games in 2007 and 2008.

Akron, like FAU, won its division but lost in the conference title game to Toledo. The Zips are in their third-ever bowl game, the second in three years with Terry Bowden at the helm.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 19 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

FAU: This is a game where FAU's dominance on offense (if it continues in the bowl game) is not only a great capper to Kiffin's first season but also a preview of one of the best units for 2018. Sophomore running back Devin "Motor" Singletary has been one of the best backs in the country, topping 1,700 yards and scoring a nation-leading and school-record 29 rushing touchdowns. He and redshirt junior quarterback Jason Driskel (8-1 as a starting quarterback) have already anchored one of the biggest one-year turnarounds in terms of win totals, but with an expected return in 2018, should keep FAU as the class of Conference USA.

Akron: The Zips have one of the best defensive players in the MAC in junior linebacker Ulysees Gilbert. The Ocala, Florida, native is one of 29 Akron players back in their home state this week, including a dozen from the greater South Florida area. These MAC vs. Conference USA matchups rarely have a lot of familiarity between the rosters, but the way that Bowden and his staff have recruited Florida, there will be foes meeting on the football field for the first time since high school. Gilbert and the rest of that defense, led by former NC State coach Chuck Amato as defensive coordinator, will have their hands full looking to limit FAU's explosive offense and give redshirt freshman quarterback Kato Nelson a chance to keep this game close heading into the fourth quarter.

Prediction



Who dares pick against the Lane Train? FAU and Akron, interestingly enough, have the exact same record against the spread (9-4, tied for No. 10 among all FBS teams). But the Owls have reached their 69.2 percent cover rate by beating the spread by an average of 11.5 points per game and a three-touchdown margin of victory. FAU's offense caught fire by late September, and the carnage it left in its wake in Conference USA play makes it tough to side with an Akron team that won its division but lost both of its games against the MAC's best by double digits. Pick: FAU -22.5