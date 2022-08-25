The FAU Owls attempt to erase the memory of last year's poor finish and continue their success in the all-time series when they host the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday in the 2022 season opener for the Conference USA rivals. FAU (5-7, 3-5 CUSA last year) got off to a solid start in 2021, winning five of its first eight games, before closing the campaign with four consecutive losses. One of the Owls' victories came at Charlotte, where it routed the 49ers 38-9 to improve to 5-2 in the series. Charlotte (5-7, 3-5 in 2021) also ended last season with a thud, losing five of its final six contests - including the last three. Both teams are playing their final campaign in Conference USA before moving to the American Athletic Conference in July 2023.

Kickoff at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Owls are 7-point favorites in the latest FAU vs. Charlotte odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.5.

FAU vs. Charlotte spread: Owls -7

FAU vs. Charlotte over/under: 59.5 points

FAU vs. Charlotte money line: Owls -280, 49ers +230

FAU: The Owls scored 28 or more points in each of their wins last season and fewer than 18 in every loss

CHA: The 49ers have recorded both of their wins in the series on the road

Why FAU can cover

The Owls racked up 427 yards of total offense in last year's rout, with nearly half of the amount coming on the ground. Johnny Ford gained 92 of FAU's 202 rushing yards and capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The junior, who is a native of Miami, also caught a screen pass early in the third and turned it into a 32-yard score that put FAU ahead for good, 14-9.

Ford ran for 831 yards and five TDs while making 23 catches for 280 yards and a pair of scores in his first year with the Owls after spending the previous three at South Florida. Quarterback N'Kosi Perry also performed well in last year's victory at Charlotte, completing 9-of-11 pass attempts for 225 yards and three touchdowns. After three years at the University of Miami, Perry threw for 2,771 yards with 20 TDs and seven interceptions with the Owls last season.

Why Charlotte can cover

It may take a while for FAU's secondary to come together this season, so quarterback Chris Reynolds could have a big performance. The redshirt senior completed nearly 64 percent of his pass attempts last year for 2,680 yards with 26 TDs and nine interceptions. Reynolds was picked off twice in last year's loss to FAU but was 22-of-31 for 219 yards and a score.

Charlotte's top three receivers from last season are back, giving Reynolds plenty of good options. Junior Grant DuBose had 62 receptions last year for 892 yards and a team high-tying six touchdowns, including one against the Owls. Sophomore Elijah Spencer, who also had six TDs, made 28 catches for 381 yards and redshirt senior Victor Tucker recorded 51 for 639 and two scores.

