The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4, 2-1 AAC) look to take another step towards bowl eligibility when they hit the road to take on the Charlotte 49ers (2-5, 1-2 AAC) at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Friday night. This AAC contest is the only FBS game on Friday. The Owls are looking to rebound from a dismal 36-10 loss to UTSA on Oct. 21, but had won their previous two outings. The 49ers have had their fair share of struggles this season, but enter this matchup coming off a 10-7 win over East Carolina. FAU leads the all-time series 6-2, including four straight wins over the 49ers.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The Owls are 3.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Charlotte vs. FAU odds, while the over/under is 45 points. Before making any FAU vs. Charlotte picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

FAU vs. Charlotte spread: FAU -3.5

FAU vs. Charlotte over/under: 45 points

FAU vs. Charlotte money line: FAU -167, Charlotte +141



CHA: RB Jalon Jones has 447 yards and 4 TDs.

FAU: WR LaJohntay Wester has 66 catches for 636 yards and 3 TDs.

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

At this point in the season, FAU has more to play for in this AAC matchup. A win over Charlotte will put the Owls within two games of bowl eligibility in former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman's first year on the job. A loss on Friday night will make the Owls' road to a bowl game much less clear.

FAU has one of the most electric offensive players in the conference in wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. The 5-foot-11 junior is a threat to score anytime he touches the ball, and enters this game with 66 receptions for 636 yards, and three touchdowns. Senior running back Larry McCammon III had a 1,000-yard season in 2022, and is on track to repeat that feat in 2023. He enters Friday with 472 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Charlotte can cover

Charlotte is coming off one of its best outings of the season, dominating East Carolina on the defensive side of the ball in a 10-7 final. The 49ers controlled more than 41 minutes of possession while holding the Pirates to just 127 total yards. Senior quarterback Jalon Jones led Charlotte with 144 passing yards, 127 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging nearly five yards per carry.

The 49ers have been able to play close games due to their defense and rushing attack, covering the spread in four of their last six games. FAU is 3-14 in its last 17 road games, and it is coming off a miserable performance against UTSA. The Owls managed just 162 total yards in the 36-10 loss, which does not bode well against Charlotte's strong defense. See which team to back at SportsLine.

