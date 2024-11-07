The American Athletic Conference will take center stage on Thursday night when the East Carolina Pirates host the Florida Atlantic Owls in primetime. ECU head coach Mike Houston is in his sixth season in charge and has guided the Pirates to a 4-4 record overall (2-2 in the AAC). Meanwhile, FAU head coach Tom Herman is 2-6 in his second season at the helm of the Owls, who are 0-4 in conference play.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C. The Pirates are favored by 7.5 points in the latest East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 57.5 points. East Carolina is a -288 money line favorite (risk $228 to win $100).

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic spread: ECU -7.5

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic over/under: 57.5 points

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic money line: ECU -288, FAU +229

Why ECU can cover

The Pirates are coming off their best offensive performance of the season, piling up 494 yards of total offense in a 56-34 win over Temple on Oct. 26. Rahjai Harris, Anthony Smith and Chase Sowell all accounted for at least 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in the victory and five different receivers caught touchdown passes from ECU quarterback Katin Houser.

The Michigan State transfer has now accounted for nine touchdowns (eight passing and one rushing) in his last two starts and has the offense trending upward. Meanwhile, the ECU defense forced three turnovers in the win against Temple and the Pirates are now 4-2 in games where they've generated two or more takeaways. See which team to pick here.

Why FAU can cover

Florida Atlantic is coming off a 44-21 loss to South Florida on Friday and now has to turn around on a short week against a team on a bye. However, it wasn't all bad for Tom Herman's Owls, who put up 485 yards of total offense in the defeat.

Cam Fancher threw for 306 yards and a touchdown while CJ Campbell piled up 168 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in the loss. However, the Owls allowed the Bulls to gain 319 yards on the ground and they'll need to dial in their run defense to slow down the Pirates on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

