FAU vs. FIU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

FAU (home) vs. FIU (away)

Current Records: FAU 6-3; FIU 5-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Florida Atlantic Owls are heading back home. FAU and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. FAU will be hoping to build upon the 49-14 win they picked up against FIU the last time they played in November of last year.

The Owls were able to grind out a solid win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week, winning 35-24. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit.

FAU's defense was a presence, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. CB James Pierre snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 13:53 remaining in the third quarter, the other with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, FIU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs last week, winning 24-17. FIU's RB Napoleon Maxwell filled up the stat sheet. He rushed for 83 yards and one TD on 16 carries. Maxwell's performance made up for a slower contest against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders two weeks ago.

FAU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. 1-3 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Panthers aren't so hot on the road, where they are 0-3.

Their wins bumped the Owls to 6-3 and the Panthers to 5-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Owls enter the matchup having picked the ball off 13 times, good for third in the the nation. But the Panthers rank sixth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only two on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 10-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

FAU have won three out of their last four games against FIU.