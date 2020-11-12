Conference USA rivals face off on Friday night when the Florida Atlantic Owls and FIU Panthers meet in the 2020 Shula Bowl. The Owls (3-1) are 13-5 in the all-time series between these teams, and the winner earns the trophy named for the legendary Miami Dolphins coach. The Panthers (0-3) are having a difficult season, with four games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 as they seek to replace star quarterback James Morgan from last year. FAU has QB issues of its own, but it has won two in a row, including a 10-6 win last week against Western Kentucky.

Kickoff on CBS Sports Network is set for 7 p.m. ET at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami. The Owls are 9.5-point favorites in the latest FAU vs. FIU odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.

FAU vs. FIU spread: Owls -9.5

FAU vs. FIU over-under: 41

FAU vs. FIU money line: Owls -350, Panthers +280

FAU: The Owls have three players with a run of at least 35 yards this season.

FIU: RB D'Vonte Price has two 65-yard runs in the first three games.

Why FAU can cover



FAU is 6-0 against the spread in its last six games following an ATS loss, and the Owls are averaging 166 rushing yards per game. They are stacked at running back, with Malcolm Davidson leading the way with 195 yards (7.3 per carry). James Charles has 154 yards, while Larry McCammon and BJ Emmons have combined for 148. They face an FIU defense that allows 213.3 yards per game on the ground and yields almost 29 points per contest.

The Owls are 8-1 ATS in their last nine road games, and quarterbacks Nick Tronti and Javion Posey could start splitting time. Tronti has thrown for 490 yards, but Posey sparked the team with his running ability, rushing for 60 yards and scoring the only TD against WKU. The defense allows just 103.5 yards on the ground and 11.5 points per game.

Why FIU can cover

FIU is 9-1 against the spread in its past 10 as a home underdog, and the Panthers have struggled to find consistency, but the talent is there. Running back D'Vonte Price is averaging 8.7 yards per carry and has a team-high 303, while Shaun Peterson Jr. has 168 and averages 6.0 yards per carry. They have combined for five scores, and both broke off runs of 60-plus yards as the Panthers rushed for 270 in their 31-28 loss to Middle Tennessee State last month.

The Panthers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games following a bye week, and they'll be fired up for this one. Quarterbacks Stone Norton (203 yards, three TDS, no interceptions) and Kaylan Wiggins (55 rushing yards) provide different looks, and they have excellent receiving options. Bryce Singleton (seven catches for 90 yards) and Nate Jefferson (five for 62) are the big-play options, while 6-foot-6 tight end Sterling Palmer (five for 44) is a matchup nightmare.

