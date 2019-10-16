FAU vs. Marshall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. Marshall football game
Who's Playing
FAU (home) vs. Marshall (away)
Current Records: FAU 4-2-0; Marshall 3-3-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Conference USA battle as FAU and Marshall will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at FAU Stadium. FAU is coming into the matchup hot, having won four in a row.
While not quite a landslide, the game between FAU and Middle Tenn. on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as FAU wrapped it up with a 28-13 win. Among those leading the charge for FAU was RB Malcolm Davidson, who rushed for 149 yards and one TD on 21 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Davidson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
As for Marshall, they stumbled on the road last week against Middle Tenn., but they seem to have regained their footing back home. The Thundering Herd walked away with a 31-17 victory over Old Dominion. That result was just more of the same for the Thundering Herd, who also won the last time these teams played (Oct. 13 of last year).
FAU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
FAU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 31-7 punch to the gut against Marshall when the two teams last met in October of last year. Maybe FAU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Owls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thundering Herd.
Over/Under: 57
Series History
Marshall have won three out of their last four games against FAU.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Marshall 31 vs. FAU 7
- Nov 03, 2017 - FAU 30 vs. Marshall 25
- Oct 15, 2016 - Marshall 27 vs. FAU 21
- Oct 17, 2015 - Marshall 33 vs. FAU 17
