FAU vs. Marshall live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

FAU (home) vs. Marshall (away)

Current Records: FAU 4-2-0; Marshall 3-3-0

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between FAU and Marshall at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at FAU Stadium. FAU is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Owls didn't have too much trouble with Middle Tenn. last week as they won 28-13. FAU's RB Malcolm Davidson was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 149 yards and one TD on 21 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Davidson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Marshall turned the game against Old Dominion into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 448 yards to 211. The Thundering Herd were able to grind out a solid win over Old Dominion, winning 31-17. That result was just more of the same for Marshall, who also won the last time these teams played (Oct. 13 of last year).

FAU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Owls suffered a grim 31-7 defeat to the Thundering Herd when the two teams last met in October of last year. Maybe the Owls will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Owls are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Thundering Herd.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

Marshall have won three out of their last four games against FAU.