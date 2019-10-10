FAU vs. Middle Tenn.: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

FAU (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)

Current Records: FAU 3-2-0; Middle Tenn. 2-3-0

What to Know

FAU is 1-3 against Middle Tenn. since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. FAU's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Middle Tenn. at 4 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium. FAU will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely FAU's strategy against Charlotte two weeks ago. FAU captured a comfortable 45-27 win over Charlotte. FAU's RB Malcolm Davidson was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. and Marshall couldn't quite live up to the 54.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Blue Raiders came out on top against Marshall by a score of 24-13 last week. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the victory.

FAU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Their home stadium has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in two of their two home games.

Their wins bumped FAU to 3-2 and Middle Tenn. to 2-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: FAU are stumbling into the contest with the 20th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 13 on the season. The Blue Raiders have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are third worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 520.80 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won three out of their last four games against FAU.