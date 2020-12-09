The Florida Atlantic Owls still have a chance at the Conference USA East division title, but first they'll need to get past the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in a Thursday night matchup on CBS Sports Network. The Owls (5-2) need a win Thursday and a loss this weekend by Marshall, with both 4-1 in the conference and the Thundering Herd holding the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating COVID-ravaged FAU 20-9 in October. Both teams lost their last game, with FAU dropping a 20-3 decision to Georgia Southern and Southern Miss (2-7) losing 23-20 to UTSA on Nov. 21 before its past two games were canceled.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss. The Owls are 8.5-point favorites in the latest FAU vs. Southern Miss odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 42.5.

FAU vs. Southern Miss: Owls -8.5

FAU vs. Southern Miss over-under: 42.5

FAU vs. Southern Miss money line: Owls -330, Golden Eagles +260

FAU: DE Leighton McCarthy has five sacks over the past five games after posting three in the opener.

USM: RB Frank Gore Jr. has rushed for at least 66 yards in six straight games, topping 100 twice.

Why FAU can cover

FAU is 9-2 against the spread in its last 11 road games, and the Owls' defense is among the best in the nation. The Owls rank ninth in FBS in allowing just 299.6 yards per game, and opponents are scoring 12.4 points per game. They have allowed just seven touchdowns this season and have 23 sacks, led by end Leighton McCarthy with eight. Jaylen Joyner has six, and linebackers Chase Lasater and Caliph Brice have combined for 105 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Owls are 24-9 ATS in their last 33 after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game, and the offense should move the ball against a defense that allows 440 yards per game. The Golden Eagles have allowed 23 TD passes, fifth-most in the nation, and QBs Nick Tronti (597 passing yards) and Javion Posey (390 passing, 393 rushing) will provide different looks. James Charles is expected to carry the load at running back, and he averages 4.5 yards per carry.

Why Southern Miss can cover

Southern Miss is 16-5 against the spread in its last 21 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in its previous game, and the Owls are banged up at running back. Sophomore linebacker Hayes Maples is making an impact with a team-high 86 tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery, and Santrell Latham has four sacks from his linebacker spot. End Dominic Quewon has three sacks and has forced three fumbles for a unit that has recovered six.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 ATS as a home underdog since 2016, and the offense is led by Tate Whatley. The sophomore has thrown for 460 yards and three touchdowns over the past two games, completing nearly 57 percent of his throws. Freshman running back Frank Gore Jr. has been impressive, rushing for 597 yards and averaging 5.3 per carry. FAU allows 129 yards per game on the ground, so Gore and Kevin Perkins (246 yards, six TDs) could find some room.

