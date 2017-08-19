FAU's Lane Kiffin just landed another Power Five transfer, a West Virginia wideout
Jovon Durante announced on Twitter he's headed to FAU
Lane Kiffin just added another transfer from a Power Five program with West Virginia wide receiver Jovon Durante's announcing on Twitter that he's headed to FAU.
Durante was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in Miami and started 16 games across the last two seasons for the Mountaineers. Dana Holgorsen explained his absence from fall camp as "personal issues," and according to 247Sports, Durante did not enroll in classes for the fall semester. Durante was suspended multiple times during his brief West Virginia career, adding him to the list of new FAU arrivals with a history of disciplinary action.
Under Lane Kiffin, the Owls -- as Dennis Dodd wrote this week -- are becoming "Second Chance U."
Durante will sit out the 2017 season per NCAA transfer rules, eligible in 2018 along with former Oklahoma quarterback Chris Robison and former Auburn wide receiver John Franklin III. Former Florida State quarterback DeAndre Johnson will be on the field this year, along with former Texas wide receiver DeAndre McNeal and former Florida State linebacker Kain Daub.
