FCS Championship odds, line: North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington picks, predictions from expert on 47-31 run

The 2019 FCS Championship Game on Saturday at noon ET is the final time North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman will be on the sideline for the Bison (14-0) as he gets set to move on to Kansas State. He'll be looking for an emphatic ending to a run that has included three national titles in four years and a 68-6 overall mark during his tenure. Standing in his way will be the Eastern Washington Eagles, a 12-2 squad that enters this matchup at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Tex., on a seven-game winning streak of its own. After opening at -12.5, the Bison are now favored by 16 points in the latest North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington odds, while the total sits at 60.5 points. Before making any 2019 FCS Championship Game picks of your own, be sure to check out the North Dakota State vs. Eastern Washington picks and predictions from college football guru Mike Tierney.

Tierney knows North Dakota State senior quarterback Easton Stick, an NFL prospect, has completed 62 percent of his throws while accounting for 40 touchdowns. He has already won two national titles and is looking to go out on top. Senior running back Bruce Anderson averages a whopping 7.5 yards per carry and has scored 31 career touchdowns. The Bison rank fourth in total defense (284.4 yards per game) and allow only 11.8 points per game.

The Missouri Valley Conference champs have won their three playoff games by an average of 33.3 points.

But just because the Bison are a legitimate dynasty doesn't mean they'll cover the FCS championship spread against Eastern Washington, which also has a winning pedigree.

The 12-2 Eagles also feature an extremely potent offense, averaging 44.5 points per game, and come off a 50-19 shellacking of Maine in the semis. That side of the ball has been in high gear late this season especially, producing eye-popping numbers such as a 59-point explosion against UC Davis and 74 points against Portland State.

Quarterback Eric Barriere (31 total touchdowns) has been the catalyst for the Eagles. Overlooked by many FBS programs because of his height, he's been a classic FCS success story as he's piled up huge numbers as both a runner and passer. Running back Sam McPherson, who averaged over 7.0 yards per carry this season, gives the Eagles a formidable backfield duo. Eastern Washington's opportunistic defense has also forced 32 turnovers, second-most nationally among FCS sqauds.

