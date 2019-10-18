FCS Football: How to watch No. 21 Dartmouth at Marist
How to watch the Big Green take on the Red Foxes
No. 21 Dartmouth will look to keep their winning ways going against Marist.
Dartmouth enters the contest with a 4-0 record and is coming off a 42-10 win over Yale. The Big Green accumulated 433 yards of total offense and quarterback Jared Gerbino threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, wideout Drew Estrada hauled in five passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Marist hasn't had the same success throughout the 2019 season thus far. The Red Foxes have a 1-4 record entering Saturday's contest and are coming off a 31-7 loss at the hands of San Diego. Quarterback Austin Day had an afternoon to forget as he threw for only 192 yards and four interceptions. Wide receiver Ethan Carpenter was the lone spot and caught eight passes for 83 yards in the loss.
Here's how to watch Saturday afternoon's game.
Dartmouth at Marist
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- Streaming: SportsLive
