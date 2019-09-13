FCS Football: How to watch No. 7 Kennesaw State at Alabama State

The No. 7 Kennesaw State Owls head to Montgomery, Alabama to take on the Alabama State Hornets on Saturday, September 14.

The Owls head into the matchup 1-1 after an overtime loss last week to the Kent State Golden Flashes and a season opener dominating 59-0 win against the Point University Skyhawks. Running back Daniel David went for 27 carries and 74 yards on the ground, scoring the team's two touchdowns in last week's near win.

The Hornets are also coming in 1-1, coming off a 38-31 win against the Tuskegee Golden Tigers and a season opener loss to the UAB Blazers. Hornets quarterback KaDarius Davis completed 20 of 30 pass 347 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Michael Jefferson and Jeremiah Hixon helped out the offense with three and one touchdowns respectively, and over 100 yards each.

Alabama State has struggled on special teams so far this season and head coach is aware of the issue and is working on getting that phase of the game improved. "We have to pick it up some in our special teams," he said. "The last two weeks, we have given a touchdown up on kickoff returns. And we have to find either personnel or a scheme to negate those points."

Kennesaw State vs. Alabama State