FCS Football: How to watch No. 7 Kennesaw State at Alabama State
How to watch Kennesaw State vs. Alabama State
The No. 7 Kennesaw State Owls head to Montgomery, Alabama to take on the Alabama State Hornets on Saturday, September 14.
The Owls head into the matchup 1-1 after an overtime loss last week to the Kent State Golden Flashes and a season opener dominating 59-0 win against the Point University Skyhawks. Running back Daniel David went for 27 carries and 74 yards on the ground, scoring the team's two touchdowns in last week's near win.
The Hornets are also coming in 1-1, coming off a 38-31 win against the Tuskegee Golden Tigers and a season opener loss to the UAB Blazers. Hornets quarterback KaDarius Davis completed 20 of 30 pass 347 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Michael Jefferson and Jeremiah Hixon helped out the offense with three and one touchdowns respectively, and over 100 yards each.
Alabama State has struggled on special teams so far this season and head coach is aware of the issue and is working on getting that phase of the game improved. "We have to pick it up some in our special teams," he said. "The last two weeks, we have given a touchdown up on kickoff returns. And we have to find either personnel or a scheme to negate those points."
Kennesaw State vs. Alabama State
- Date: Saturday, September 14
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: New ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama
- Stream: SportsLive
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Texas vs. Rice pick, live stream
Texas heads to the home of the Houston Texans to take on a former Southwest Conference foe
-
Clemson vs. Syracuse pick, live stream
Syracuse upset Clemson the last time these two teams played in the Dome
-
FSU vs. UVA pick, live stream
Florida State has previously lost in Charlottesville in the 1995 and 2005 seasons
-
Penn St. vs. Pitt pick, live stream
Two Keystone State rivals meet for the 100th time in history this weekend
-
Ohio St. vs. Indiana pick, live stream
The Buckeyes and Hoosiers open Big Ten play in Bloomington
-
Alabama vs. S. Car. pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks kick off the SEC on CBS on Saturday afternoon