Thousands of photos and videos were seized by the Department of Justice as part of the investigation into former Michigan assistant football coach Matt Weiss, the Associated Press reports. The seizure was revealed in court filings part of a lawsuit against Weiss and UM released on Tuesday.

Weiss, a former co-offensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, was indicted in March for allegedly hacking into the private accounts of students and athletes around the country to steal intimate photographs. The indictment alleges that he downloaded the information of more than 150,000 athletes and used it to hack into the social media, email and cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000, primarily female college athletes. His alleged crimes date back to at least 2015.

"Thousands of candid, intimate photographs and videos have been seized from the defendant's electronic devices and from his cloud storage accounts," the Justice Department's Mega Victim Case Assistance Program said, according to the AP. "Many show victimes naked. Some show victims engaged in explicit sexual acts."

Weiss faces 24 federal charges: 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft. He plead not guilty to all of them. At least a portion of the alleged crimes occurred from Dec. 21-23 within Michigan's football facility as the Wolverines prepared to play TCU in the 2022 College Football Playoff. Weiss was suspended from Michigan in January 2023 when campus police launched their initial investigation, citing only "computer crimes."

Weiss spent 18 years coaching in college football and the NFL, all coming under brothers Jim and John Harbaugh. He worked for the Baltimore Ravens from 2009-20 before leaving to join Jim Harbaugh as quarterbacks coach and later co-offensive coordinator at Michigan. Weiss served alongside Sherrone Moore, who took over as full offensive coordinator after Weiss's firing in January 2023. Moore was later promoted to head coach after Harbaugh's departure for the Los Angeles Chargers.