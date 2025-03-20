Former Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was indicted Thursday in a case accusing him of hacking into the private accounts of student athletes around the nation and stealing intimate, personal photographs, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. The indictment includes 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft.

"Today's indictment of Matthew Weiss underscores the commitment and meticulous investigative efforts of our law enforcement professionals," Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, said in a statement. "The FBI Detroit Cyber Task Force, in close collaboration with the University of Michigan Police Department, worked relentlessly on this case to safeguard and protect our community."

The indictment alleges that Weiss gained unauthorized access to third-party databases containing the information of student athletes at more than 100 colleges and universities. He then downloaded personally identifiable information of over 150,000 athletes and used that information to enter the social media, email and cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 athletes. He also targeted regular university students and alumni from various institutions.

The complaint says Weiss primarily targeted female college athletes.

Weiss was suspended and eventually fired by the University of Michigan in Jan. 2023 when U-M police launched its initial investigation. At least a portion of his alleged crimes occurred from Dec. 21-23 in the team's football facilities, days before the Wolverines departed for their 2022 College Football Playoff matchup against TCU.

Weiss spent two seasons on former coach Jim Harbaugh's staff, starting as quarterbacks coach in 2021 before earning a promotion to co-offensive coordinator ahead of the 2022 season.

Weiss also spent 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens, where he coached under Jim's brother, John.