The fireworks came with a twist in Texas on Friday as five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo -- the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 class -- surprised by committing to Texas Tech on the Fourth of July. The Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge standout had been heavily pursued by Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas, but he ultimately chose the Red Raiders in a stunning late turn of events.

Derrick Shelby, Ojo's agent, revealed to ESPN that his client received a three-year, $5.1 million revenue-sharing deal to join the Red Raiders.

Ojo ranks as the No. 5 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports, giving Texas Tech a major boost in recruiting while reinforcing its status as one of the top NIL spenders in college football. That investment has already paid off, helping the Red Raiders land blue-chip talent like Ojo and assemble one of the most expensive transfer classes in the country this past cycle. The program's aggressive NIL strategy underscores its intent to turn Lubbock into a legitimate football powerhouse – a vision strongly pushed by coach Joey McGuire, whose recruiting efforts have reshaped the program's national profile.

West Texas boom: Inside Texas Tech's bold all-in bet on NIL and the billionaire landman responsible Shehan Jeyarajah

Not only is Ojo the first blue-chip commitment in Texas Tech's 2026 class, he now ranks as the highest-rated pledge in program history. He surpasses former five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson, who rejoined the Red Raiders in April after a short stint at Texas A&M. If Ojo ultimately signs and enrolls, the pair would stand as the only 247Sports Composite five-star prospects to ever join Texas Tech directly out of high school.

Ojo becomes the eighth commitment in the 2026 class for Texas Tech since the beginning of June and 18th overall. Prior to his pledge, the Red Raiders sat at No. 36 in the team recruiting rankings, but they vault to No. 23 following the splash pickup. Texas Tech has finished among the top 25 of the 247Sports Composite team rankings just twice (2024, 2011) during the modern recruiting era.

Ojo holds more than 50 known offers, with the majority coming from top Power Five programs. Notably, Texas Tech was among the first to extend an offer back in January 2024 -- well before his recruitment exploded on the national stage.

MORE: Behind the scenes of Felix Ojo's stunning Texas Tech commitment

Despite being young for his class, Ojo has plug-and-play potential at offensive tackle if he can expand his 6-foot-6, 275-pound frame. He brings a rare blend of length, athleticism and upside to the position, showing "excellent physical tools and relative youth," according to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, who noted Ojo's lean frame, movement ability and high ceiling as a future high-major, multi-year starter with pro potential.

What's next for Texas after losing out on key commit

While this is a massive win for Texas Tech, it's just as much of a loss for Texas, which hasn't signed a five-star offensive lineman since landing Kelvin Banks Jr. and DJ Campbell in the 2022 class. Banks became a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, while Campbell is expected to depart after this upcoming season.

"The Longhorns went into this cycle saying, 'Ojo is our guy. He is our No. 1 guy. We cannot miss on him,'" 247Sports national recruiting analyst Mike Roach said earlier this week on The 105 with Andrew Ivins & Cooper Petagna. "The Longhorns missed on a historic tackle class in Texas last year with Lamont Rogers, Ty Haywood and Michael Fasusi going elsewhere.

"Texas built the offensive line that took them to the last two College Football Playoffs in the 2022 cycle. That was an incredible class, but they have not recruited near that level since. They need to re-energize that room."

Texas still has until the early signing period in December to try to sway Ojo, but their options are limited if it is unable to. The Longhorns currently have just two offensive line prospects -- both rated three-stars -- and with Ojo's commitment, only three offensive linemen in the current Top247 remain uncommitted.