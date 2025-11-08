Fernando Mendoza is back in the driver's seat on the road to the Heisman Trophy. The Indiana quarterback delivered a game-winning drive for the ages in the Hoosiers' electric 27-24 win at Penn State and in turn climbed back into betting favorite status in the award race.

Indiana's undefeated season was in extreme peril in the fourth quarter of the road trip to Beaver Stadium. A loss to a reeling Penn State team would have taken the Hoosiers out of full control of their Big Ten championship destiny. It was for moments like this why Curt Cignetti hand-picked Mendoza as his quarterback of choice in the transfer portal. And, man, did he prove worthy of every cent of NIL money it took to bring him to Bloomington.

Trailing by four with 1:51 to play and no timeouts in his back pocket, Mendoza bounced back from a drive-opening sack and picked apart the Nittany Lions over the course of a clutch, 80-yard march down the field. He eventually hit Omar Cooper Jr. in the back of the end zone for his first touchdown pass of the day and one of the most eye-catching completions of the college football season.

Cooper's remarkable play on the ball was a landmark moment in his star teammate's Heisman campaign.

While he was far from his best for much of the day against a Penn State defense stacked with NFL talent, Mendoza elevated to prime form when the Hoosiers needed a hero. Over the first nine drives of the game, he was a modest 14-of-22 passing for 131 yards with an interception. With Indiana needing a touchdown, he went 5 of 8 for 87 yards and the game-winning strike.

"Late in the game, I threw a pick," Mendoza said postgame. "That's on me. The team still had belief. The defense had belief. The special teams had belief. [Cooper] believed. He was open, I missed him a couple times, but it all came around in the end with the glory of God and with such amazing teammates and coaches. We were able to rally and get the win here in an awesome environment against a great team."

Mendoza has been in favorable positions in the Heisman race effectively all season. This is not his first time as the betting favorite, but it could be his last. Such a campaign-defining statement this late in the season may be all it takes to launch Mendoza in front of Alabama's Ty Simpson, Ohio State's Julian Sayin and the other contenders for good.

Mendoza already had the season-long numbers necessary to contend for the Heisman. Now, he has the signature moment. The junior entered the day with a Big Ten-leading 25 touchdowns on the year, a sparkling 72.3% completion rate, one of the most efficient stat lines in the nation and a perfect record.

He closed the afternoon with a string of plays that will endure in Indiana football lore for years to come.